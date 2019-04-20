6 New Eateries Open In Bergen County

Another week, another round of restaurant openings in Bergen County.

There seems to be something for everyone: Sweets, Italian, plant-based options and more.

Here are six new places to try.

Osteria Crescendo, 36 Jefferson Ave., Westwood, NOW OPEN

Chef Robbie Felice's second restaurant (Viaggio, Wayne). Italian food in a modern and chic atmosphere. Expect locally-sourced ingredients from family farms in large dishes meant for sharing, and Cicchetti, Felice's take on Italian street foo

Charim (by Soram), 1635A Palisade Ave., Fort Lee, OPENING DATE TBD

Soram, based in Ridgefield, has been dishing up traditional Korean food since 2012. A new location will be coming to Fort Lee, BoozyBurbs initially reported.

Cookie Connect , 46 Chestnut St., Ridgewood, SUMMER OPENING

Bloomfield's Cookie Connect, which the owner launched in his mom's attic, will open this summer in Ridgewood. Specialty cookies, sell fast. Check out the cereal and ice cream bar. Opening this summer.

Green Fusion , 22 Oak St, Ridgewood, APRIL 23 OPENING

Fine dining with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Quinoa bowls, marinated and grilled tofu, crispy cauliflower pizza and even desserts being served up.

Espo's Pizza , 216 Old Tappan Road, Old Tappan, OPEN NOW

The head chef of Baci in Westwood is bringing pizza, heroes, salads, burgers and more to this new Old Tappan Italian restaurant.

Salud Cafe, 23 W Palisade Ave., Englewood OPEN NOW

Salud Cafe is brewing up Devoción Colombian coffee and food from Kale & Co. inside NJ Eye & Ear.

Email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.

