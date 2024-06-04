Pre-Med Student, 18, ID'd As Victim Killed In Morris County Crash

Jacob Davis was heading south on Howard Boulevard in a 2019 Mazda 3 in the collision with a northbound 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, around 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. The driver of the Silverado was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

According to his LinkedIn, Davis was a student at Northeastern University where he was studying pre-med and behavioral neuroscience.

"I first met Jacob in April at a meetup before we went to Dublin," one loved one wrote. "I remember he was always so positive and a friendly face during our first semester. Sending so much love to your family."

"Jacob was my student in 8th grade English class," another said. "I remember Jacob's inquisitive nature and kind manner. What a wonderful young man."

A prayer service for Davis was held on Monday, June 3.

To view his obituary, click here.

