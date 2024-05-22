Heroes: Secaucus Officers Revive Unresponsive Man

Secaucus Police Officer Michael Borrelli immediately began CPR when he and Officer Austin C. Hawxhurst arrived and found the unresponsive victim at the Harmon Cove Towers earlier this month, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Hawxhurst administered a first shock from a defibrillator as he and Borelli continued CPR while awaiting EMTs from nearby Hudson Regional Hospital and paramedics from Jersey City Medical Center, the chief said.

A second shock helped get a pulse going, Miller said.

The man then regained consciousness and was transported to Hudson Regional, he said.

“I am extremely proud of these officers," Miller said. "I commend their collaboration in performing these lifesaving measures and bringing this victim back to life.

"I also want to praise Hudson Regional Hospital EMS and Jersey City Medical Center’s Paramedics for their ongoing commitment to the safety of the residents of the town of Secaucus," the chief added.

