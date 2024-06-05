2 Hospitalized By Explosion At Industrial Gas Supply Company In NJ Town

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Air Liquide on Meister Avenue, Branchburg Capt. Edward Edgar said. Air Liquide is a French industrial gas supplier, its website says.

Branchburg police, Branchburg OEM, and other first responders were at Air Liquide investigating. Branchburg Rescue EMS, Somerset RWJ EMS, Readington Fire, North Branch Fire, Raritan Boro Fire, Bradley Gardens Fire, Country Hills Fire, Whitehouse Fire, and Somerset County Hazmat were at the scene.

County Line Road was closed to aid first responders and Meister Avenue remains closed as of press time.

The extent of the damage to the building was unclear, with responders assessing the situation as of press time. the incident was not considered suspicious in nature, Edgar said.

