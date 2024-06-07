Missing Man Found Dead At Popular NJ Hiking Spot, Police Say

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Sourland Mountain Preserve around 3:05 p.m. after Somerset County dispatch was notified by Princeton police that a man had gone missing, Hillsborough Police Sgt. Philip Wolff said.

The victim, who was potentially armed with a firearm and emotionally distraught, was seen entering the park in his vehicle around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, Wolff said. That same vehicle was found empty in the parking lot on Friday.

Somerset County K-9s and detectives from Hillsborough police conducted a search, and found the man dead in the wooded preserve, Wolff said. The NJ State Medical Examiner responded and said the death was deemed not suspicious.

Responding agencies include Hillsborough Township Police Department, Hillsborough Township of Emergency Management, Robert Wood Johnson BLS/ALS, Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, Somerset County Park Rangers, Hillsborough Township Fire Department

