Golden Divorce: NJ Grandmother Announces Split From Reality Show Husband

Shrewsbury's Theresa Nist, 70, and Gerry Turner, 72, met on ABC's first-ever season of the "Golden Bachelor" last year.

They announced the split Friday, April 12 on "Good Morning America."

Turner told Juju Chang that after numerous "heart-to-heart conversations" and examining their living situations, they decided it's time to dissolve the marriage."

The couple exchanged vows in a televised wedding special, courtesy of ABC, before family, friends, and familiar faces of Bachelor Nation on Thursday, Jan. 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

