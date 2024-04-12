Fog/Mist 59°

Golden Divorce: NJ Grandmother Announces Split From Reality Show Husband

After less than three months of marriage, a New Jersey grandmother and her reality show husband are getting a divorce.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner.

 Photo Credit: Disney/John Fleenor
Cecilia Levine
Shrewsbury's Theresa Nist, 70, and Gerry Turner, 72, met on ABC's first-ever season of the "Golden Bachelor" last year.

They announced the split Friday, April 12 on "Good Morning America."

Turner told Juju Chang that after numerous "heart-to-heart conversations" and examining their living situations, they decided it's time to dissolve the marriage."

The couple exchanged vows in a televised wedding special, courtesy of ABC, before family, friends, and familiar faces of Bachelor Nation on Thursday, Jan. 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

