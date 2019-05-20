Contact Us
Mahwah Detective Raises Brain Tumor Awareness After Daughter's Triumphant Battle

Cecilia Levine
Gabriella Larsen, 9, of Mahwah, successfully and safely had a benign brain tumor removed last year. Her family is grateful -- and paying it forward. Photo Credit: Eric Larsen
Eric Larsen, a 16-year veteran of the Mahwah Police Department, with wife, Danielle Larsen and kids, Dean and Gabriella. Photo Credit: Eric Larsen
Gabriella Larsen Photo Credit: Eric Larsen
Gorilla BJJ raised more than $1,000 for Team Gabriella. Photo Credit: Eric Larsen

Gabriella Larsen of Mahwah successfully and safely had a benign brain tumor removed last year.

The 9-year-old and her family feel lucky that she's healthy and fully-recovered -- but know that things could have turned out differently.

That's why the Larsens are paying it forward.

"We don't take anything for granted," said Gabriella's dad Eric Larsen, a Mahwah police detective.

"Many families don't have the same outcome as Gabriella had. We hope to pay it forward and are trying to raise awareness and money for research."

The Larsens are walking in the New York City Brain Tumor Walk next month and raising money under Team Gabriella.

The Mahwah Bar and Grill with assistance from the Mahwah PBA is holding a dine-to-donate dinner Tuesday, May 21 from 5 to 10 p.m. Ten percent of food sales will go toward Team Gabriella.

Gorilla BJJ Academy, where Larsen trains with Gabriella and her brother Dean, raised more than $1,000 at an event last weekend for Team Gabriella.

The Larsens encourage everyone to wear gray through the end of May in honor of Brain Tumor Awareness Month -- and Team Gabriella.

