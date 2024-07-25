Victim Of PA Trump Rally Shooting Released, Hospital Says

David Dutch, 57, New Kensington, PA, was discharged on Wednesday afternoon, a hospital spokesperson told us.

Dutch and James Copenhaver, 74 of Moon Township, PA, were in critical condition following the shooting by Thomas Matthew Crooks at the Trump rally on Saturday, July 13.

Both of their.statuses "have been upgraded from critical to serious condition as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17," a spokesperson from AGH told us that evening.

Copenhaver, remains in serious but stable condition, as of July 25 AGH explained. We inquired about an estimated release date but we were that there is none at the time of publishing.

A former fire chief, Corey Comperatore, 50 of Sarver, was shot dead at the same rally, as Daily Voice previously reported.

US Representative Ronny Johnson of Texas's 13th District's family was in the audience and his nephew was grazed in the neck but he is recovering at home, as Daily Voice reported.

A GoFundMe has been authorized by former president Donald Trump to help the victims and their families.

