Trump Launches GoFundMe For PA Rally Shooting Victims

The fundraiser launched around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, just hours after Trump was shot.

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign page reads as follows:

"President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation."

Over $600,000 in donations towards a $1 million goal had been made as of 10 a.m. on July 14.

The fatal shooting victim has been identified as a former fire chief.

The shooter has been identified

