US Congressman's Nephew Shot In Neck At PA Trump Rally

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas's 13th District explained how his nephew was shot as follows, reading in part:

"My family was sitting in the front, near where the President was speaking. They heard shots ringing out — my nephew then realized he had blood on his neck and something had grazed and cut his neck. He was treated by the providers in the medical tent."

Jackson's nephew was not among the two audience members who were taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where they remained in critical condition at the time of publishing.

The young man's "injury was not serious and he is doing well," his congressman uncle said.

