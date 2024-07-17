Conditions Worsen For Injured Victims From PA Trump Rally, Hospital Says

David Dutch, 57 of New Kensington, PA, and James Copenhaver, 74 of Moon Township, PA, were in critical condition following the shooting by Thomas Matthew Crooks at the Trump rally on Saturday, July 13.

Both of their statuses "have been upgraded from critical to serious condition as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17," a spokesperson from AGH told us that evening. Although this means both of their conditions are worsening, they remain in stable condition, according to AGH.

The Dutch family has issued the following statement through AGH, reading in part as follows:

"The Dutch family would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the greater western Pennsylvania community and countless others across the country and world for the incredible outpouring of prayers and well wishes for David, as he recovers from injuries he sustained during former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. David and our entire family are especially grateful to all the first responders and medical professionals who saved his life, including the Life Flight and trauma surgical teams at AGH. As we focus on David's recovery, we also offer our deepest condolences and prayers for the other victims of this tragic event and their families.The Dutch family respectfully asks that the public and media understand and accept their need for privacy at this time."

The Copenhaver family released the following statement through the hospital, reading in part as follows:

"The Copenhaver family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support for James "Jim" as he recovers from the injuries that he tragically sustained during President Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care. Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.At this time, the Copenhaver family would kindly request that friends, the public, and the media respect the family's privacy and allow for Jim to recover from the life-altering injuries that he sustained on July 13, 2024. There will be no further information released by the family at this time."

A former fire chief, Corey Comperatore, 50 of Sarver, has been identified as the man who was shot dead, as Daily Voice previously reported.

US Representative Ronny Johnson of Texas's 13th District's family was in the audience and his nephew was grazed in the neck but he is recovering at home, as Daily Voice reported.

A GoFundMe has been authorized by former president Donald Trump to help the victims and their families.

