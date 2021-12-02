This Bergen County Bakery Has Best Cookies In NJ, Yelp Says

The holiday season will soon be in full swing, and with it comes the demand for delicious, delectable and crave-worthy cookies.

One step ahead of the game, food blog Yelp made a new list (and checked it twice) of the best bakeries for cookies in every state and Canada, and its choice for the Garden State can be found in Bergen County.

Erie Coffee & Bakery on Franklin Place in Rutherford offers the best cookies in all of New Jersey, according to the list.

While Erie offers several savory staples like quiche, bourekas and spinach pie, the fun really starts with their massive selection of themed cookies.

Flavor options range from the average chocolate chip and almond to the simple yet elegant earl grey — to name a few.

The bakery recently rolled out some of its holiday specialties, which can be seen on its Facebook page:

You’ll also find other classic desserts on the menu, like cinnamon rolls, salted caramel brownies, blondies, cream puffs, scones and more.

Follow Erie Coffee & Bakery on Facebook for the latest updates, or visit Yelp to view the full list of the best cookies across the U.S. and Canada.

Erie Coffee & Bakery, 10 Franklin Pl., Rutherford, NJ 07070

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.