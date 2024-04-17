Fair 50°

SHARE

Seen HER? Concerns Grow After Bogus Call That Missing Englewood Woman Had Died

𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚: A caller who "reported" that a missing single mom had died was actually a heartless scammer, said authorities in Englewood who've stepped up their search for her.

ANYONE who sees Cynthia Anderson or can help authorities find her is asked to contact Detective A. Blizzard at (201) 686-2193 or ABLIZZARD@ENGLEWOODPD.ORG or the Englewood police desk: (201) 568-2700.

ANYONE who sees Cynthia Anderson or can help authorities find her is asked to contact Detective A. Blizzard at (201) 686-2193 or ABLIZZARD@ENGLEWOODPD.ORG or the Englewood police desk: (201) 568-2700.

Photo Credit: ENGLEWOOD PD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Concerns initially were raised when Cynthia Anderson, 33, who'd recently been homeless, stopped communicating with friends, police said.

They became extremely worried when none of them could find her, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

"No one's been in touch with her for a while," the lieutenant said on Wednesday, April 17, nine days after Anderson was last heard from. "There's genuine concern."

A call that the 5-foot-3-inch city native had overdosed on drugs somewhere and died was from a scammer in another country, authorities said.

Right now, Pulice said, "we're running down any and all leads" and hoping someone spots her.

She may be in the Bergen, Passaic or Essex county area, he noted.

ANYONE who sees Anderson or can help authorities find her is asked to contact Detective A. Blizzard at (201) 686-2193 or ABLIZZARD@ENGLEWOODPD.ORG.

OR call the Englewood police desk: (201) 568-2700

All contact will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE