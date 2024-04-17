Seen HER? Concerns Grow After Bogus Call That Missing Englewood Woman Had Died

Concerns initially were raised when Cynthia Anderson, 33, who'd recently been homeless, stopped communicating with friends, police said.

They became extremely worried when none of them could find her, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

"No one's been in touch with her for a while," the lieutenant said on Wednesday, April 17, nine days after Anderson was last heard from. "There's genuine concern."

A call that the 5-foot-3-inch city native had overdosed on drugs somewhere and died was from a scammer in another country, authorities said.

Right now, Pulice said, "we're running down any and all leads" and hoping someone spots her.

She may be in the Bergen, Passaic or Essex county area, he noted.

ANYONE who sees Anderson or can help authorities find her is asked to contact Detective A. Blizzard at (201) 686-2193 or ABLIZZARD@ENGLEWOODPD.ORG.

OR call the Englewood police desk: (201) 568-2700.

All contact will be kept confidential.

