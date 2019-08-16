Edgewater, Cliffside Park Fried Chicken Joints Among Top 3 Best Around NYC

North Jerseyans don't have to go far for great fried chicken.

Two local joints -- with locations across Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties-- were named among "25 Exemplary Fried Chicken Dishes Around NYC" by Eater.com.

"Golden brown and crunchy on the outside, moist and flavorful on the inside, fried chicken is America’s greatest contribution to world gastronomy," the article says.

"And here in New York City, it’s available in a dizzying array of permutations."

No. 2: John's Fried Chicken, with locations in Guttenberg, Union City, Cliffside Park and Paterson: "The fried chicken here is excellent for a chain, and other Latin Caribbean fare is also available, meaning you can have a very nice assorted meal. Yuca fritters, seafood salad, and fried chicken, anyone?"

John's Fried Chicken

No. 3: Omusubi Gonbei, located inside of Edgewater's Mitsuwa Market Place: "Omusubi Gonbei specializes in rice balls, but almost no one skips the fried chicken also offered: boneless, soy-marinated, slightly sweet, and positively delicious. There’s also a branch at 370 Lexington Ave. in Manhattan."

Click here for the full list.

