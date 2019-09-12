Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Breaking News: Loved Ones Turn To Community After Popular Tenafly Artist, Jeweler, 86, Is Hit By SUV
Bonchon Chicken Now Open In Lodi

Cecilia Levine
Bonchon Chicken is now open in Lodi.
Bonchon Chicken is now open in Lodi. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Bonchon Chicken in Lodi is open for business.

The Essex Street Korean fried chicken joint offers a full Asian fusion menu and a wide selection of Korean dishes such as Bibimbap, Japchae, Bulgogi and more.

An American-inspired line features Bonchon sliders, wraps and seasoned fries.

Founded in South Korea in 2002 and established in the U.S. in 2006, Bonchon -- Korean for "my hometown," currently has 93 U.S. locations.

Bonchon has locations in Jersey City, Fort Lee, Leonia, Midland Park, Parsippany, Nutley and Union.

Bonchon Chicken, 184 Essex St., Lodi, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.

