Big Lots Taking Over Paramus Toys R Us

Big Lots is on its way to Paramus.

The discount chain last year purchased the remaining 12-year lease on the 36,000-square-foot Toys R Us store on Ridgewood Avenue for $2.75 million, according to TheRealDeal.com .

That's $6.50 per square foot annually, compared to $30 (had the chain signed a new lease on a larger space).

The vacant space was transformed into a Spirit Halloween store last fall.

Big Lots is known across 47 states for its closeout buys and massive furniture markdowns.

No word yet on opening date.

