Hit-And-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Route 4 Motorcyclist ID'd As Rochelle Park Man, 70

The 2004 Honda was struck by a 2020 Ford Fusion exiting Arcadia Way on the eastbound highway shortly after 1:30 p.m. April 16, the chief said.

The sedan's driver then fled the scene, he said.

The 57-year-old victim from Wood-Ridge was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he remains with extensive injuries, Guidetti said.

Meanwhile, Paramus detectives and members of his Crash Investigation Unit tracked the vehicle to a Rochelle Park address, the chief said.

On April 25, Detective Nicole Capone charged Calvin Hogue with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident, assault by automobile with serious bodily harm, hindering apprehension and obstruction of law.

Hogue was released pending a court date, Guidetti said.

