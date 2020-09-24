Amazon Delivery Station Opens In Bergen County

A new Amazon delivery station has opened in Bergen County, creating 300 full- and part-time jobs.

The 231,000 square-foot building opened this week at 118 Moonachie Ave., in Carlstadt.

The new jobs all pay at least $15.75 per hour in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers.

This is the third delivery station to open in the last several weeks in North Jersey -- the others in West Caldwell and Newark.

Delivery stations power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Amazon donated PPE and snacks to the Carlstadt Fire Department in celebration of the launch.

"As a corporate neighbor, Amazon is unmatched in the industry with regard to the creation of jobs and growing the local economy," Carlstadt Mayor Robert J. Zimmerman said.

"Moving forward, we are excited to form our new local alliance with Amazon. The vision and innovation that Amazon brings to Carlstadt will not only strengthen our business sector, but will also strengthen the quality of life for our residents as well."

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 34,000 jobs in New Jersey and invested more than $14.5 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation.

