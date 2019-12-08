5 New Bergen County Restaurants

Several new cafes and eateries are opening or coming soon to Bergen County.

Here are five that are open now or will be soon.

COMING SOON:

Vish, 6 Washington St. Tenafly: Vegetarian, vegan and Kosher Medietteranean cuisine with an expansive hummus bar.

Add chick peas, Egyptian beans, shakshuka, eggplant, mushrooms, salads and more. No word yet on opening date.

This will be the Israeli-based restaurant's first New Jersey location, BoozyBurbs reports.

Nazca Cevicheria and Tiki, 20 E. Madison Ave., Dumont: The owners of Habana Casual Cafe are opening this eatery, which will focus on Nikkei Japanese-Peruvian fusion) and Chifa (Chinese-Peruvian fusion).

Reportedly opening later this month or next.

Nazca is opening in Dumont.

OPEN NOW:

Greenhouse Juices, 540 Cedar Lane, Teaneck : What started as a lifestyle journey for one local family became a new business, offering fresh-squeezed juices, healthy breakfast and lunch options along with burgers, paninis and more.

Greenhouse Juices in Teaneck is one of many new restaurants in Bergen County.

Nelly's Fried Chicken, 149 Washington Ave., Little Ferry: The owners of this new fried chicken, burger and pancake restaurant began working on this new project nearly five years ago -- and built it all themselves, BoozyBurbs says.

Tang Two, 2056 Hudson St., Fort Lee: This authentic and traditional Korean restaurant has roots in Flushing, Queens.

Try hearty bowls of curried, grilled or steamed meats in savory and sweet sauces. There's pasta, omelette rice, bibimbap, pancakes, sushi rolls, pork ribs and more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.