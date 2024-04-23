Youngster Stabbed Near School, Bergenfield Police Investigate

It was shortly before 3:40 p.m. Monday, April 22, when officers responding to a call of a dispute found the victim with several stab wounds near the corner of West Clinton Avenue and South Front Street, Police Capt. William Duran said.

A large group of juveniles split when police showed up, the captain said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by members of the Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Duran said."Based on the investigation thus far, this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the general public," the captain said. "Due to the laws concerning the release of juvenile information, no further information will be released at this time."

