Assault Weapons, High-Capacity Mags Seized From NJ Man Busted With 31K Child Porn Files: Cops

A court-authorized search of Benjamin P. Ritter's Washington Township home on Thursday, Dec. 5 turned up the following, according to township police:

Smith & Wesson AR 10 with folding stock and pistol grip

Smith and Wesson AR 15 with folding stock and pistol grip

Eighteen (18) 30 Round High–Capacity Magazines

Six (6) 20 Round High–Capacity Magazines

One (1) 25 Round High–Capacity Magazines

Five (5) 17 round High–Capacity Magazines

He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of assault rifles and one count of prohibited weapons and devices.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Ritter was arrested in late November after a search of his electronic devices turned up that he viewed, saved, downloaded, and/or possessed 31,110 items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children.

Ritter was sworn in as a parking enforcement in agent in Ridgewood in July 2023. A Ridgewood official tells Daily Voice that Ritter resigned "months ago."

