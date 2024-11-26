Light Rain 52°

31,100+ Prepubescent Child Porn Items Found On 23-Year-Old Bergen County Man: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Bergen County man was arrested after authorities found him with more than 31,100 child pornography items.

Benjamin P. Ritter.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Benjamin P. Ritter, of Washington Township, became the center of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit in mid-September, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation, which involved a court-authorized search of Ritter's electronic device, revealed that he viewed, saved, downloaded, and/or possessed 31,110 items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, the prosecutor said.

Ritter was arrested on Monday, Nov. 25, and charged with second-degree possession of child pornography. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

