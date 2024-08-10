2 Crashes In 2 Days At Exact Same Hackensack Intersection

On Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10, firefighters were called to Hackensack Avenue at Route 4 for a two-car crash with an overturned vehicle. The victims of the overturned car had self-extricated by the time they arrived.

Multiple people were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center as the scene was cleared, firefighters said.

On Friday morning, Aug. 9, firefighters were called to the same scene for a similar accident. That crash appeared to have involved one vehicle.

