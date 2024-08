The incident involved a single vehicle that had overturned at Hackensack Avenue and Route 4 —just past the Coach House Diner — around 7:20 a.m., the city's fire department said.

The driver of the vehicle had self-extricated prior to the fire department’s arrival.

No injuries were reported. Engine 5 remained on scene until the vehicle was removed by city tow.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.