The Roxbury Police and Fire Departments responded to the blaze at a home on Mooney Road in Ledgewood around 1 p.m. and found the man had escaped with severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman was found dead inside the home following “extensive fire suppression efforts,” Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

The area was closed to traffic late into the evening as crews doused the blaze, which caused a structural collapse and deemed the home uninhabitable.

The fire is being investigated by the Roxbury Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Arson/Environmental Crimes units but is not considered suspicious.

Fire crews in Mount Olive, Chester, Mount Arlington, Morris Plains, Mine Hill, Hopatcong, Wharton, Stanhope, Byram, Ralston, Picatinny, Dover, and Parsippany also assisted.

“I wanted to personally thank our Roxbury Fire Department and the firefighters and EMS personnel who came from surrounding towns to assist us yesterday,” said Roxbury Police Chief Dean Adone.

“We understand the impact such a loss can have on the community. We ask for respect and privacy for the family, as they mourn the loss of their loved one and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this loss.”

