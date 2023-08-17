Mostly Cloudy 82°

Winner: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $208K Sold In Morris County

Who's the lucky winner? A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $208,000 was sold in Morris County.

Ana’s Grocery Shop at 158 Speedwell Avenue in Morristown
Ana’s Grocery Shop at 158 Speedwell Avenue in Morristown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Valerie Musson
A ticket matching all five numbers for the Wednesday, August 16 drawing was sold at Ana’s Grocery Shop on Speedwell Avenue in Morristown, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 05, 09, 30, 34 and 35. The XTRA number was 03.

The lucky ticketholder will take home the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $208,713.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

“We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” 

