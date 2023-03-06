Snow Headed To Region Tonight

Another round of snow is headed to parts of North and Central Jersey, along with eastern Pennsylvania Monday evening, March 6, making for slippery travel conditions Tuesday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high around 50. Rain is expected to begin around 10 p.m. and change to snow for North and Central Jersey, along with the Poconos and greater Philadelphia, overnight.

Snowfall will last until dawn. Between one and four inches are expected, with more accumulation in the high terrain.

"Motorists should be prepared for slushy and snow-covered conditions along vast stretches of Interstate 80 and I-81 in Pennsylvania and part of New Jersey as well as portions of I-86 and I-90 in New York from Monday night to early Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high around 40.

