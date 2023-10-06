Two Teens Arrested After Pursuit: Madison Police

Police observed a black 2016 Lexus sedan traveling on a dead-end street, committing several traffic violations near Park Lane, officers said. When encountered by police, the vehicle turned its headlights off and fled the area at a high rate of speed, officers said.

Police located the rental vehicle on Kings Road but the Lexus refused to stop, officers said. The vehicle crashed into a retaining wall in Chatham and the occupants fled the car and ran from police, officers said. The driver, Joaquin Williams, an 18-year-old Bloomfield resident and a 15-year-old boy from Newark were apprehended following a brief search, officers said

Williams was charged with eluding and obstructing a criminal investigation while the juvenile was charged with resisting arrest on a juvenile complaint.

