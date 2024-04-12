Three Paterson Residents Committed Check Fraud: Denville PD

Officers conducted an investigated a report of check fraud at a local bank, Denvile police said in a release. The investigation led to the arrest of Oliver Hall, 51, Ramon Olivo-Olivia, 46 and Marilyn Morel-Diaz, police said.

They were charged with bad checks, conspiracy and unlawful taking of moveable property, police said. Morel-Diaz was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Morel-Diaz and Olivio-Olivia were released pending a future court appearance while Hall was transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility and turned over to the Morris County Sheriffs Department.

