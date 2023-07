According to JCP&L, 3,262 Morris County residents were in the dark as of 11:45 a.m.

The outage appears to be stemming from Schoolhouse Lane and Gaston Road, according to the JCP&L real-time map (see above).

Morristown had 2,129 outages, and Morris Township had 1,130 outages, the map shows.

Restoration time is approximately 2 p.m.

