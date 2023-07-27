Suspect Used Rock To Kill Homeless Man, 47, Found On Morris County Railroad Tracks: Prosecutor

Wilfredo Cabrera-Masariegos, 34, of Dover, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and weapons offenses in the death of Rene Rivera Hernandez, 47, a homeless man who frequented Dover, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Investigators say Cabrera-Masariegos struck Rivera Hernandez in the head with a rock and fled sometime late Tuesday evening.

Rivera Hernandez’s body was found on the railroad tracks near West Clinton Street in Dover around 2 a.m. Wednesday. His cause of death was found to be blunt force injury to the head, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, Carroll said.

Cabrera-Masariegos was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The Dover Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Dover Police Department at 973-366-2200.

