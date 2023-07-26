Body Found On Morris County Railroad Tracks, Prompting Death Investigation: Prosecutor

The discovery was made by Dover Police officers around 2 a.m. on the tracks near West Clinton Street in Dover, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Investigators have identified a person of interest and said there was no perceived public threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Dover Police Department at 973-366-2200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.