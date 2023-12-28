At 11:15 p.m., firefighters said they were dispatched to structure fire on the 100 block of Mechanic Street and found four adults, two children and a 7-month-old trapped on the second floor.

Ladders were thrown up to the second floor and the occupants were safely removed from the structure and the fire was eventually placed under control, firefighters said.

A fundraiser has been launched by Megan Iwaski, who lived in the home with her 7-month old daughter.

Iwaski said she and her infant lost everything in the fire. As of Thursday, Dec. 28, more than $15,000 has been raised.

