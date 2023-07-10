Stolen BMW Crashes During Rt. 287 Chase, 4 Of 5 Nabbed After Several-Hour Search

Police in Lincoln Township attempted to stop a stolen black BMW 750 on Route 202 around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, July 9.

The vehicle then entered Rt. 287 northbound and became disabled as five occupants ran from the scene.

Montville Township officers assisted with a several-hour search, eventually locating four of the five occupants.

Newark residents Diana Graham, 21, Nathan Holmes,18, and two 16-year-olds, were charged with conspiracy to receive stolen property, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, Chief Andrew Caggiano said.

Graham and Holmes were taken to the Morris County Jail, while the teens were issued a summons and turned over to their parents.

Other assisting agencies include the Fairfield Police, Pequannock Police, Morris County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, the New Jersey State Police K-9 Unit, Auto Theft Task Force and the Aviation Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.