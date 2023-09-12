Search Launched For Missing Morris County Man

William Young, of Parsippany, was last seen leaving his Lake Parsippany home around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said. He was wearing a black windbreaker, black pants, gray shirt, black shoes and wearing black glasses.

He stands 6 feet and 7 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding William's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Parsippany Police Department at 973-263-4300 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

