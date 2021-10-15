Contact Us
Police Investigating ‘Concerning Statement’ Made At Dover High School

Valerie Musson
Dover High School
Dover High School Photo Credit: https://dhs.dover-nj.org/

Police responded to Dover High School to investigate a “concerning statement” that was made Friday, authorities said.

Officers initiated an investigation into the statement, which was brought to their attention by the school’s staff, the department said.

Police worked alongside school administration to ensure all students’ safety and staff members during the investigation.

Officers remained at the school throughout the day while determining that there was no active threat to students, faculty or the public.

“We thank the community for your cooperation and understanding,” Dover Police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details surrounding the exact statement were not released.

