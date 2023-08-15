QuickChek Opens New East Hanover Location

The convenience store celebrated the opening of its new 5,868 square-foot store at 235 Route 10 East in East Hanover on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

As part of the grand opening celebration, QuickChek is giving away one free cup of coffee per customer, per day, for 7 days to QuickChek Rewards members at the East Hanover store.

The new East Hanover store is open 24 hours a day. QuickChek has been expanding throughout the Garden State, recently opening a location in Totowa in May.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.