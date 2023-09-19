Police Investigation Closes Morris County Intersection (Developing)

The investigation was launched near Boonton Turnpike at Mountain Heights Avenue, closing the area around 3 p.m., Lincoln Park Police said.

Initial and unconfirmed reports stated a pedestrian was struck in the area, prompting a response from CSI teams and a request for a medical helicopter.

While few details were released, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Megan Knab confirmed the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

