Youth Football Association Treasurer Charged With Stealing $74K: Morris Prosecutor

It's fourth and long for one Morris County youth football official.

Shawn J. Collins, 49, is charged with embezzling $74,000 raised for the benefit of the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association, said Morris Prosecutor Robert Carroll in a statement.

Investigators say Collins, in his capacity as treasurer of the team's Booster Club, made thousands of dollars in unauthorized withdrawals from the club's bank account. He's also accused of pocketing the cash earned at the team's concession stand and failing to deposit the money collected during fundraising events.

Collins was arrested on third-degree theft charges following a three-month investigation and released on his own recognizance, the Prosecutor said.

"We are saddened by the recent allegations surrounding the former treasurer of the Mount Olive Junior Marauders Football Association (MOJMFA)," wrote Marauders President John McBride in a statement to team parents.

"While we cannot discuss the ongoing investigation, please know we are still working diligently on your behalf to ensure we can continue to provide a stellar football experience for the young athletes of Mount Olive," he said.

Anyone with information should call the Financial Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

