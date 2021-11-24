Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Hackensack PD: Detective Nabs PA Man With Stolen Loaded Gun During Stop
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Missing 13-Year-Old Morris County Girl Found In Virginia

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Deris Avila-Ulloa, a 13-year-old Morris County girl missing since Monday, was safely located in Virginia, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Deris Avila-Ulloa, a 13-year-old Morris County girl missing since Monday, was safely located in Virginia, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Photo Credit: Morris County Prosecutor's Office

A 13-year-old Morris County girl missing since Monday was safely located in Virginia, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Deris Avila-Ulloa, who also goes by the nicknames Sofia and Daisy, was last seen at her Rockaway Township home around 8 p.m. Monday, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Rockaway Township Police Chief Martin McParland.

As of Wednesday, Avila-Ulloa was found in Virginia, and plans are underway for her to return to New Jersey, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding Avila-Ulloa’s disappearance remain under investigation, however.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rockaway Township Police Department at 973-625-4000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective at 973-285-2900. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.