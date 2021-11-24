UPDATE: Missing 13-Year-Old Morris County Girl Found In Virginia

A 13-year-old Morris County girl missing since Monday was safely located in Virginia, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Deris Avila-Ulloa, who also goes by the nicknames Sofia and Daisy, was last seen at her Rockaway Township home around 8 p.m. Monday, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Rockaway Township Police Chief Martin McParland.

As of Wednesday, Avila-Ulloa was found in Virginia, and plans are underway for her to return to New Jersey, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding Avila-Ulloa’s disappearance remain under investigation, however.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rockaway Township Police Department at 973-625-4000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective at 973-285-2900.

