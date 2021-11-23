Alert Issued For Missing 13-Year-Old Morris County Girl

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Morris County.

Deris Avila-Ulloa, who also goes by the nicknames Sofia and Daisy, was last seen at her Rockaway Township home around 8 p.m. on Nov. 22, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Rockaway Township Police Chief Martin McParland.

She weighs approximately 100 pounds, stands at 5' 5" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

She is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black dress, and white socks, police said,

Avila-Ulloa's cellphone and backpack were left at the home, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Rockaway Township Police Department at 973-625-4000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective at 973-285-2900.

Anyone with information who may be seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

