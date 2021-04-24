UPDATE: Jersey Shore Woman, 25, Dead, 4 Injured In Fiery Route 24 Chain Reaction Crash

A 25-year-old Jersey Shore driver died in a Morris County crash Saturday, authorities said.

Stephanie Santora, of Jackson, was behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle that was struck by a truck pulling a utility trailer east in the left lane of Route 24 near mile post 5.7 at 12:22 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The impact of the crash sent Santora's car into a Toyota RAV4, which then struck a Jeep Cherokee, Goez said.

Santora's car went up in flames and she was pronounced dead, while her 26-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver, a 32-year-old man from Copiague, NY sustained minor injuries. The Toyota driver, a 37 Morristown woman, and the Jeep driver, a 50-year-old man from Morristown, both suffered moderate injuries, Goez said.

The crash closed the highway for several hours and remained under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.