Two-Car Crash Shuts Down Morris County Intersection

A two-car crash shut down a Morris County intersection in both directions Monday morning, authorities said.

The intersection of Rosedale and Greenwood Avenues in Madison were closed following the crash, which occurred shortly before 11:20 a.m., according to a post from the borough’s official Facebook page.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which overturned, according to initial reports.

The fire department was at the scene as two basic and an advance life support ambulance were requested, developing reports say.

There was no immediate estimate as to when the intersection would reopen, the borough said. Drivers were asked to plan an alternate route.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.