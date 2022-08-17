Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Newark Woman Admits Stealing Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trio Nabbed After Crashing Stolen Bentley, Initiating Foot Chase In Morris County, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Wharton Police
Wharton Police Photo Credit: Wharton Police via Facebook

Three suspects were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and fleeing from officers in Morris County, authorities said.

Officers responded to the crash near North Main Street, Route 15 and Brentwood Gardens in Wharton around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, police said.

The suspects then fled on foot but were quickly caught near the scene of the crash and taken into custody. Their names were not released.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Police Department, Picatinny Arsenal Police Department, and the Rockaway Township Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.