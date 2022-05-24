Contact Us
Trapped Driver Airlifted As Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 206 (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
NorthStar medical helicopter
NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A trapped driver was extricated and flown to a nearby hospital following a serious crash on Route 206, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near 178 Rt. 206 in Roxbury Township around 6:30 p.m.on Monday, May 23, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Emergency crews worked for approximately 40 minutes to extricate the driver — who was heavily entrapped but still alert — as a NorthStar medical helicopter was requested to land at the Toys R Us in Flanders, the initial report said.

The patient was then taken to the landing zone and flown to a trauma center for treatment of unspecified injuries, the report says.

Route 206 northbound was shut down near the marketplace, according to a social media post from township police.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

