Suspect Used 'Vicegrip' Tool In Back-To-Back Morris County Pharmacy Burglaries, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Suspect in pharmacy burglary
Suspect in pharmacy burglary Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's CrimeStoppers via Facebook

Authorities are seeking clues on a second burglary that occurred at a pharmacy in Morris County less than 24 hours after the first.

The first burglary occurred as a suspect entered the back of the Morris Plains Pharmacy on Speedwell Avenue around 5:55 a.m. on Monday, August 1, DailyVoice.com reported.

Less than 24 hours later, an unidentified man was seen on surveillance footage inside the Morris Plains Pharmacy at 1745 Rt. 10 East, the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers said.

Officers responding to the alarm activation around 4:50 a.m. the next morning found that the rear locking cylinder to the back door had been removed and that the door was unsecured.

A check of the pharmacy, once again, showed that nothing had been disturbed, though it seemed that the suspect was trying to find medication, police said.

The suspect also used what appeared to be a “vicegrip” type tool to remove the locking cylinder before entering the pharmacy, authorities said.

Scroll down for additional photos of the suspect.

Both break-ins remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at http://copcall.org or call 973-COP-CALL. Callers could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

