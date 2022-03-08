Cash Reward Offered For Clues On 2-Minute Morris County Pharmacy Burglary (PHOTOS)

Authorities are offering a cash reward for clues on a recent pharmacy burglary in Morris County that lasted less than two minutes.

The suspect — pictured above — entered the back of the Morris Plains Pharmacy on Speedwell Avenue around 5:55 a.m. on Monday, August 1, according to the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers.

As officers arrived, the rear locking cylinder to the back door was taken off, and the door was open.

Once inside the pharmacy, the suspect tried to find the cash register behind the pharmacist’s counter before he left, police said.

He made no attempt to steal any medications or look for anything else. Nothing was disturbed from within the pharmacy, though the suspect was seen on video surveillance.

The suspect’s time in the pharmacy was less than two minutes, authorities said.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at http://copcall.org or call 973-COP-CALL. Callers could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.