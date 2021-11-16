STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues Decades After North Jersey Businessman’s Body Found In Sewer

Investigators continue to search for clues more than three decades after the body of a beloved North Jersey businessman was found in a sewer in Morris County.

The body of Robert Wunderle, 45, was found by a Rockaway Township Sewer Authority worker in a drainage ditch near Fireman’s Field on Beach Street in Rockaway Borough around 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 1989, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wunderle, of Canterbury Road in Westfield, was the Vice President of Economics at Supermarkets General Corporation in Woodbridge.

He was last seen alive by a coworker at his job around 8:45 p.m. the previous night, authorities said.

Wunderle was wearing a business suit and overcoat and was found to have died from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Wunderle’s company vehicle — a 1989 Mercury Grand Marquis — was recovered in Manhattan, according to the MCPO.

The case was ruled a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

