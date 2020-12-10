State Police: Stolen Pickup Truck Driver Still On Loose Following High-Speed Route 80 Chase

The driver of a stolen pickup truck fled from officers and is still on the loose following an early morning chase across Routes 80 and 287 in Morris County, state police said.

Police in Hackettstown attempted to stop the driver of a silver Ford F-250 around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The vehicle — which was determined to be stolen — was later located on Route 80 eastbound near milepost 42 in Parsippany and once again failed to stop for police using lights and sirens, Goez said.

Troopers pursued the driver onto Route 287 southbound and State Highway 24 eastbound before taking exit 54 on Route 78 westbound, Goez said.

The driver left the truck near Renner Avenue in Newark and ran away from officers, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, Goez said.

