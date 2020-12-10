Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Passaic Man Charged With Murdering Dad, 82
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Stolen Pickup Truck Driver Still On Loose Following High-Speed Route 80 Chase

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

The driver of a stolen pickup truck fled from officers and is still on the loose following an early morning chase across Routes 80 and 287 in Morris County, state police said.

Police in Hackettstown attempted to stop the driver of a silver Ford F-250 around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The vehicle — which was determined to be stolen — was later located on Route 80 eastbound near milepost 42 in Parsippany and once again failed to stop for police using lights and sirens, Goez said.

Troopers pursued the driver onto Route 287 southbound and State Highway 24 eastbound before taking exit 54 on Route 78 westbound, Goez said.

The driver left the truck near Renner Avenue in Newark and ran away from officers, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, Goez said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.