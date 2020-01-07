State Police Pursuit Into Rockland Tops 100 MPH, Ends In Arrest

A high-speed New Jersey State Police pursuit that began Wednesday night in Morris County ended nearly a half-hour later in Rockland with a suspect in custody, responders said.

The nearly 30-mile chase began on northbound Route 287 shortly before 8 p.m.

With wet road conditions and speeds eventually topping 100 miles per hours, troopers began to pull back as the suspect exited at Airmont Road in Suffern, responders said.

Moments later, the driver was taken into custody at the corner of Route 59 and College Road just off the highway in the Airmont section of Ramapo, they said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.